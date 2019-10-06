Chatham County police investigating reported sexual assault

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that happened Saturday.

A woman reported to police that she faintly remembers having a drink at a downtown Savannah bar Friday night, and said she later woke up at a hotel in the Gateway Boulevard area. Detectives responded after she went to a local hospital Saturday for treatment.

There is currently no suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department Tip Line at 912-650-6161 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 to remain anonymous.

This story is developing.

