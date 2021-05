GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Georgetown area, according to Chatham County Police Department.

Officers responded to shots fired around 2 a.m. near Gertrude L Greene Dr. off Chevis Road. Police said they found the victim on a nearby street and he was taken to the hospital, however, his condition has not been disclosed.

No information has been released about a suspect.

This is a developing story and will updated as new information is reported.