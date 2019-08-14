Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at Waffle House

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Tuesday night, Aug. 13, at the Waffle House on the 1900 block of President Street.

Witnesses say a man walked into the restaurant and showed employees a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

At this time, detectives do not have a detailed description of the suspect.

No one suffered from any injuries and the suspect left the scene on foot.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at (912)-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at (912)-234-2020.

Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash prize.