Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at Waffle House

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened late Wednesday night at a Waffle House.

The robbery happened at the Waffle House at 1940 E. President Street. Witnesses told detectives that a man stood in the doorway, waved a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect then stole a wallet from a customer.

Witnesses say the man was wearing dark clothes and had a mask or bandana covering his face.

The suspect ran away after the incident.

The same Waffle House was robbed last month under similar circumstances. The suspect in that robbery walked in, showed employees he had a gun and demanded money from the register. That suspect also fled on foot.

Anyone with information on Wednesday night’s robbery is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department Tip Line at 912-650-6161.