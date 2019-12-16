Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at Skidaway Rd. gas station

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday at a gas station and convenience store.

At around 10 p.m. Sunday night, the suspect walked into the Sunoco located at 7361 Skidaway Road and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect armed with a black gun and wearing all black with a red bandana covering most of his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6920 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.