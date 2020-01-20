Chatham County police investigating after body found on Little Neck Rd.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday morning behind a building.

The body was found behind a building in the 1300 block of Little Neck Road. Police say the deceased is a white male in his early 70’s. He has been identified, but that information will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

Detectives do not suspect foul play at this time. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

