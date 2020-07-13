Chatham County police investigating after body found in wooded area

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Monday morning.

CCPD says the body was found around 8:30 a.m. by a landscaping crew in a wooded area behind two businesses in the 5900 block of Ogeechee Road. Detectives say the body looks like it’s been there for “some time.”

A preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased is a white male, and it has not been determined if any foul play is involved, CCPD says. An autopsy will be conducted to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6920.