Police investigate several car break-ins on Wilmington Island, ask residents to report thefts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says detectives have identified two juveniles who they believe stole numerous items from unlocked vehicles on Wilmington Island.

Detectives recovered some of the items, and are now asking victims to come forward.

Investigators believe the juveniles targeted the North Cromwell Road and Deerwood Road areas, and surrounding streets, neighborhoods, and apartment complexes.

“Even if you had a small item stolen, the evidence we could potentially gather from your vehicle, neighbors, and security cameras could be invaluable as we build our case,” said CCPD Criminal Investigation Division Captain Gene Harley. “We’re asking anyone who found their vehicle was rummaged through and had items missing to contact us now so we can process the evidence as quickly as possible.”

CCPD also cautions residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, and make sure vehicles are always locked.

To report a vehicle break-in call the CCPD’s non-emergency line at 912-652-6500.

Anyone with information about the juvenile suspects or entering auto cases can call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4701 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous, and may qualify for a cash reward.