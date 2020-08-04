Chatham County police investigate Howard Foss Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Howard Foss Drive.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block around 3 p.m. to learn that the victim had driven himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD detectives at 912-652-6920. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020; tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.