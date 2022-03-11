SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Scammers are using a Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) office number to contact local residents, officials warned.

Friday morning, the department received a report of a spoof call from someone claiming to represent Medicare. The phone number, CCPD said, showed up on the resident’s phone as a number to one of the department’s administrative lines.

CCPD is reminding residents that the department will never call and ask for money. Do not make payments or give out personal information to unexpected callers, they advised.

“If you believe someone is trying to scam you, simply hang up,” the department stated.