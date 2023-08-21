SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is working to identify a suspect in a stolen financial card case.

According to CCPD, a vehicle entered the Whitmarsh Island trails on Aug. 3, and a financial card was stolen from it.

Between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m. on that same day, the suspect used the stolen financial card to purchase $2,000 worth of goods from the Islands Walmart.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the police, or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the CCPD app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.