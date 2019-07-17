Chatham County Police Department seeks armed and dangerous man in connection to homicide

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police Department is looking for a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Savannah Crimestoppers tweeted that Jeffrey “J Rock” Moore is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide that occurred at 2505B Fort Argyle Road. Moore is an active member of Ghostface Gangsters. His last known address is 205 Dogwood Way in Eden, Ga.

WANTED by CCPD



Jeffrey “J Rock” Moore DOB 8/6/79

LKA 205 Dogwood Way, Eden, GA, an active member of Ghost Face Gangsters, considered armed & dangerous, wanted for questioning regarding a homicide that occurred at 2505B Fort Argyle Rd. Call CrimeStoppers- 912-234-2020 with info. pic.twitter.com/zLPtS6PPx0 — SAV CrimeStoppers (@CStop2020) July 17, 2019

Moore is considered armed and dangerous, so officials say anyone who sees him should not approach. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.