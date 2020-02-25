Chatham County Police Department hosts community meeting for West Chatham precinct

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is keeping the public safer by informing them of issues in the western portion of Unincorporated Chatham County.

A community meeting was held to address the public’s concerns. The department also unveiled its new three-year strategic plan.

The Chatham County Police Department said they are meeting with people in their neighborhoods to get a feel about what they might be seeing in the community. The department said they want to establish a better connection being that the department is still so new.

“Everywhere is important no matter where you live,” Unincorporated Chatham County resident, Anne Horn said.

The trend of community crime meetings keeps on going after several upticks of crime around the county. This time the Chatham County Police Department is meeting with residents in the western portion of the county to learn their concerns.

“We tend to think that we know what’s important to the residents because we see particular crimes going on or whatnot but they may not be what they’re entirely focused on,” Chatham County Chief of Police, Jeffrey Hadley said.

Residents say they’re tired of the speeders in their neighborhoods. Along with that they’ve seen 66 auto thefts and more than 300 vehicle burglaries in the past year.

The most important thing right now that’s really serious is people leaving their cars unlocked with their valuables in it especially their firearms,” Horn said.

Horn lives out on the outskirts of town and says she’s had some problems. Chief Hadley said at least 50 firearms have been taken out of unlocked vehicles.

“Something people need to basically remember is to lock your car, take your valuables out especially your firearms. That would cut down on a lot of shootings in Savannah and elsewhere,” Horn said.

CCPD will begin working closely with the county in a new way coming up with a three-year plan. In the strategic plan, the department will add a new proactive unit with five officers and one sergeant on the roads to work problem locations.

They’ve been planning this for the last year and identified five key components such as traffic safety, personnel and community engagement.

“I think that what that did tell us through that process is that’s what was important to the community,” Hadley said.

CCPD said domestic assaults and rapes have also increased around the community. They think they may be getting more reports because of the ‘Me Too’ movement.

The community meeting for the East Chatham precinct will take place on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:00 p.m. at the Islands High School auditorium, located at 170 Whitemarsh Island Road.