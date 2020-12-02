Chatham County Police ask for help identifying scam suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) asks for the public’s help in identifying a person believed to be involved in a scam that targeted a local business.

Suspect – photo courtesy of CCPD

CCPD released photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators say the individual is believed to be responsible for a fraudulent transaction at Middle Man Auto Sales on Ogeechee Road on November 13.

CCPD says the case involves possible charges of theft by deception, forgery in the third degree, identity fraud, and counterfeit or false proof of insurance document.

CCPD asks that anyone who can identify the suspect or has information regarding the case to call CCPD Detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.