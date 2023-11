SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County police have arrested and charged a man in connection to last week’s bank robbery.

Stanley is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo in Berwick on Friday, Oct. 27 and fleeing the scene.

David Stanley, 58, was arrested on Nov. 1 in Bleckley County and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Both the FBI and the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Chatham County Police Department during the investigation.