Chatham County Police arrest man accused of setting woman on fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department arrested a man accused of setting a woman on fire during a domestic dispute.

Police say officers responded to the dispute Thursday night at the couple’s home in the 200 block of Larchmont Drive.

Police say the 31-year-old female victim told officers William Gary Wright, 42, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire during an argument.

Police arrested Wright on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Chatham County Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital, and has since been transferred to the Augusta Burn Center with second and third degree burns.

The Chatham County Police Department reminds the public of resources available for those living in domestic abuse and domestic violence situations.

Police say residents when in danger should call 9-1-1.

If a victim wants to leave the home, Chatham County Police Officers will give them and their children a ride to Safe Shelter.

Safe Shelter is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 912-629-8888.

To learn more about Safe Shelter’s programs, you can visit their website at www.safeshelter.org.