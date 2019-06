CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is trying to identify a woman caught on camera depositing forged checks.

The woman in these photos has deposited several forged checks at a local ATM.

via Chatham County Police Department

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity or her whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.