SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested a second suspect in connection to an April 2022 homicide.

Dwayne McCloud, 28, was taken into custody in Savannah on Thursday after being indicted for felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery in Maranda Dover’s death.

He’s being held at the Chatham County jail.

Ruben Rios

The 23-year-old was found shot to death in a vehicle on the night of April 10 at a mobile home park in the 800 block of Quacco Road.

Detectives do not believe it was a random crime.

A few weeks after Dover’s death on May 28, 37-year-old Ruben Rios was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois, and charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

He was extradited back to Chatham County and booked at the detention center.