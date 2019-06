CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is trying to locate a man wanted for questioning in connection with a forged checks case.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Jajuan Myers.

via Chatham County PD

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.