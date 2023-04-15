CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that occurred at separate businesses in the Georgetown area.

Police say the first incident occurred on Friday, Apr. 14, between the hours of 8 and 9 p.m. An armed suspect entered Stoner’s Pizza, located on King George Blvd, and demanded cash from the register.

The second robbery occurred early Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. when a man armed with a handgun entered Glo’s Coffee Corner and demanded money.

Authorities say no one was injured in either robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin to medium build, wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, black jeans, black tennis shoes, gloves, and a medical mask over his face.

CCPD asks anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-651-4717, or to submit anonymous tips on the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here.