SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County EMS officials are working to cut emergency response wait times. This comes after reports show a high volume of 911 calls over the last three years.

When responding to an emergency situation, one of the first to arrive is EMS but here in Chatham County, that response time is not so fast after all. Officials say people are waiting up to 15 minutes before help arrives.

Phil Koster, Operations Chief of Chatham County EMS says the pandemic was the beginning of a long road.

He said, “Since the pandemic, there’s been a national workforce shortage in all fields and that does include the hospitals where they don’t have as many nurses and physicians available therefore the patients in the emergency room aren’t able to be seen just as quickly. That in turn creates a backlog where there are less ambulances available to respond to calls”.

Koster says he and his team are working diligently to come up with a solution to this issue, but it hasn’t been an easy process.

“Well we’ve been working with the hospitals trying to work with them and diverting patients if there’s a particular hospital that’s not as busy as the other two, we will send ambulances that direction that’s not to overload any one particular one hospital, but unfortunately all three hospitals here in town have been very very busy and that has been very tough,” Koster said.

In the meantime, he says people should call 911 if it’s an absolute emergency. He also adds when crews respond to a minor situation, it only takes away from the people who desperately need the help.

Koster said, here we’re trying to really encourage the public to, you know think about when you call 911 for. If someone calls 911 for something that is very minor such as ankle pain or a scratch on the skin, they have to wait 20, 30, 40 minutes because we want to keep the ambulances available for high-life threatening emergencies”.

Chatham County EMS is offering paid training for EMTs.