SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A nurse practitioner contracted to work at the Chatham County Detention Center was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing a former inmate’s prescription medications.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the discovery was made during a K9 search of the employee parking area of the jail. Deputy K9 Petra gave a positive signal on Quyen Nguyen’s vehicle.

CCSO said Nguyen was employed as a nurse practitioner with Correct Health, the company contracted for the medical care of inmates at the Chatham County jail.

As is procedure, CCSO said a search of Nguyen’s vehicle was conducted during which a former inmate’s prescription medications were found.

She was then arrested and booked into the jail on charges of theft by taking, interference with government property-theft of government property and theft by taking – theft of medical products.

“The implementation of these types of security protocols ensures the safety and well-being of the CCSO staff, inmates and our community,” said Sheriff John Wilcher. “I have zero tolerance for this type of criminal activity.”