UPDATE: Sheriff deputy arrested for falsifying records linked to Chatham County inmate death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A deputy has been arrested and two other employees have been fired following the death of a prisoner at the Chatham County Detention Center.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said an internal investigation led to the arrest of a Deputy Terence Jackson for charges of falsifying documents in the logbook.

The sheriff said two other jail employees were terminated for “not doing their jobs.”

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Lee Michael Creely, 34, was found dead in his cell on Sept. 6 during a routine check.

Terence Jackson

Lee Michael Creely

Per protocol, medical staff responded immediately. Officers, medical staff and EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Creely’s family has since hired a local law firm to represent them.

“The family has no idea how or why Mr. Creely died. They found out about the officers being fired and one being arrested from social media,” said the family’s attorney, Will Claiborne, in a statement. “Being kept in the dark has only served to deepen their hurt and anguish. The Creely family is calling on the GBI and Sheriff to immediately release all of the information about Mr. Creely’s death.”

Chatham County Assistant Coroner Dr. Charles Pugh will determine the cause of death.

Wilcher has contacted the Georgia Bureau Investigation to conduct an independent investigation, which is now in progress.