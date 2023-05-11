CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County Detention Center employee has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail, officials say.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Makayla Worlds, 22, was arrested on May 10 after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division. Worlds was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession by delivery to an inmate.

Deputies say Worlds was a contract employee at the jail working in the commissary at the time of the crimes.

According to Sheriff John Wilcher, Worlds was paid $1,500 to bring in sheets of paper laced with drugs. The buyer was located in Chatham County jail, with the supplier in Wheeler County.

The Criminal Investigation Division was able to catch the crime by listening to recorded phone calls, the sheriff added.

“We’re not going to tolerate this,” said Wilcher at a press conference Thursday. “It’s very detrimental to get this stuff into my jail but it’s more detrimental if they take it and hurt one of my officers.”

CCSO says the arrest serves as a stern warning to anyone involved in or considering engaging in any illegal activity within the jail.

Worlds was denied bond Thursday morning. Wilcher said her next hearing is expected in June.