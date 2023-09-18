CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says that an inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell just after 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 18.

An officer found Marco Ochoa and medical staff along with other officers responded attempting to perform lifesaving measures.

Ochoa was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Ochoa’s next of kin have been notified according to the sheriff’s office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 5 Investigative Office is conducting an investigation.

On Sept. 15, a unit officer found Lloyd James, 41, unresponsive in his cell around 5:15 a.m. making Ochoa’s death the second within a week in Chatham County.