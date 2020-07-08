Chatham County fatal fire under investigation, 1 dead

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County officials are investigating a fatal fire that happened over the weekend.

Just before 2 p.m. on July 5, Chatham County EMS responded to a residential fire at 160 Mark Circle near the City of Savannah limits. When they arrived, the roof of am 18-year-old mobile home was “entirely ablaze.” The rest of the home had significant fire damage.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found the body of an elderly person in one of the bedrooms. The body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy, where it was determined that smoke and soot inhalation was the cause of death.

Positive identification of the victim is still pending at this time.

“Investigators with our office and Chatham County Emergency Services discovered significant damage to a window air conditioning unit in the bedroom where the victim was found,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Unfortunately, there was also evidence of heavy smoking in the bedroom in question.”

At this time, no criminal intent is suspected.

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting Chatham County Emergency Services and the Chatham County Police Department with this investigation.

There have been 48 reported fire fatalities in Georgia in 2020.