Chatham County crews rescue man trapped by high water, Chevis Road partially closed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department says a man trapped in high water off of Chevis Road has been rescued.

CCPD says the man was at a homeless camp surrounded by floodwaters when he became trapped.

Officials closed all lanes in the 700 block of Chevis Road while crews worked to rescue the man. The road remains closed at this time due to high water, but residents may still access their homes in the area.

Officials initially said the water appeared to be coming from the Ogeechee River or a nearby tidal basin.

CCPD’s Marine Patrol, the Chatham County helicopter and other crews were on scene.