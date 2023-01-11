CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sherrif’s Office says they have arrested a correctional officer after she allegedly brought drugs and contraband in the Chatham County Detention Center.

Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, was terminated during her probationary period for violating policy. Bennet had been employed with CCSO since May 31, 2021. CCSO’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CID) launched an investigation that ultimately led to Bennett’s arrest.

Bennett is currently being charged with smuggling drugs and contraband into the detention center, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, drug trafficking, giving prohibited items to inmates and violating the oath of a public officer.

Montez Wade, Bennett’s alleged supplier, was also arrested and booked into the Chatham County Jail for drug trafficking.

photo courtesy of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff John T. Wilcher provided a statement regarding the incident:

“The actions of one officer, does not reflect the values and dedicated service of the men and women of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. We remain committed to the safety, security and well-being of the inmates and staff at the Chatham County Detention Center.”