Chatham County Animal Services investigation says thin dog was not neglected

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An investigation into reported animal abuse by Chatham County Animal Services has determined an underweight dog gaining attention on social media was not neglected.

On Saturday, Chatham County Police were called to a home on the west side of the county for an animal welfare check. Officers say they found two animals on the property with proper food, water and shelter, but one of the dogs was tethered. Animal Services was called because tethering is a violation of the Animal Services ordinance.

The Animal Services officer reported that the dog on the tether was very thin, but otherwise seemed “bright, alert and responsive”. The officer left a notice at the home and scheduled a follow-up meeting.

Later Saturday evening, police received a second call in reference to the dog and were told the dog had gotten loose. When officers arrived, the person who found the dog had already taken it to Savannah Animal Care.

The veterinarian staff at the clinic determined the dog did not need emergency treatment. The dog’s owner was contacted and was given the dog back.

On Monday, Dr. Jake Harper, director of Chatham County Animal Services and a veterinarian, spoke with the dog’s owner. The owner, who is an employee of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Officer, said that the dog had been seen by a vet in September and is currently being treated for multiple health issues. Vet records supported the owner’s statements.

“After reviewing the facts and speaking with their veterinarian, it has been determined that this is not a case of neglect,” Harper said. “The dog has been and continues to undergo treatment for a medical condition which has caused her to be unable to maintain weight. The owners took her to their veterinarian this morning for continued treatment.”

Officials did inform the owner that dogs are never to be tethered.

Social media posts surrounding the case gained attention quickly. Some users claimed that horses on the same property as the dog have been neglected, but police say there are no horses connected to this incident.

“I would like to make sure our residents know that found animals that are sick or injured should be reported to Animal Services to help ensure the proper handling of these cases,” Harper said. “If anyone suspects that an animal is being neglected or abused, please contact Animal Services or your local police department so it can be investigated.”