Chatham Co. police to ticket drivers caught by school zone speed cameras

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is cracking down on drivers speeding in school zones.

It’s been one month since the department activated speed cameras in five school zones in Chatham County. In that time, CCPD says they’ve written hundreds of warnings each week.

Starting Thursday, the warning period ends and police will start writing tickets. CCPD is concerned those will be in the hundreds each week, too.

“Now, the department is urging all drivers to pay attention and slow down when driving through school zones – regardless of the time of day they are traveling,” the department stated.

According to police, the cameras are activated an hour before the start of school and stay active throughout the day until one hour after the final school bell.

“It is important to stress that the cameras will be active the entire school day – not just when students are traveling to and from the school building,” CCPD stated.

Cameras are active around Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle and Marshpoint Elementary and St. Andrews School.

An officer will review each violation before a citation is mailed to the vehicle’s owner.

Drivers going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit could face a ticket. As a civil issue, it won’t take points off of a license but it will result in a fine of $75, plus a $25 processing fee.

Subsequent offenses would carry a fine of $125, plus a $25 processing fee.

CCPD says proper signage is displayed to give drivers the opportunity to slow down before entering the enforcement zone.