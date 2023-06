SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a runaway teenager.

According to CCPD, 15-year-old Jeffery Schroeder was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Island Creek Lane.

He’s known to frequent the Savannah Yacht Club and may be staying with a friend near Huc-a-Poo’s on Tybee Island, officials said.

Anyone with information on Jeffery’s location is asked to call police.