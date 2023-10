SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is seeking a missing teen.

Aiden Mallet, 13, was last seen on Thursday around 3 p.m. at his home on Biltmore Road wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and slides/crocs.

He is 4’11” and about 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

According to CCPD, Mallet is believed to be a runaway.

If anyone has any information on Aiden or his whereabouts, contact the CCPD.