Chatham Co. Police seek man accused of PS5 scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for a man accused of a PlayStation 5 scam.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), John Logan Hamm is believed to have been targeting people on Offer Up, an e-commerce site.

CCPD said Hamm claimed to have a PS5 for sale and took payments through Apple Pay, Venmo and Cashapp, but once the payments were made, he never showed up with the device.

screenshot from Offer Up ad (provided by CCPD)

This isn’t the first time Hamm has been suspected of a crime, CCPD said. He is also wanted on charges of identity theft and elder abuse for allegedly stealing an elderly relative’s vehicle and selling it without permission.

Authorities believe Hamm is driving a stolen silver 2017 Chevy Cruise with Georgia license plate RHU 9729.

photo from Offer Up profile (provided by CCPD)

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this PS5 scam, or who has information on Hamm’s whereabouts, is asked to call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4718 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

CCPD warns residents not to fall for online scams with just days left until Christmas.