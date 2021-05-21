Chatham Co. police seek missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 72-year-old woman has gone missing, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).
Terresa East was last seen at St. Joseph’s Hospital Thursday around 8:30 p.m. CCPD says she was at the hospital, located on Mercy Boulevard, to visit someone.
East is described as 5-foot-6 and about 172 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans, driving a white 2020 Toyota RAV4.
Anyone with information on East’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.