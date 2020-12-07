Chatham Co. Police seek info in shots fired incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shots fired incident in Chatham County.

Sunday evening, officers with the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to the 100 block of Marian Circle after a man reported being shot at while in his vehicle.

The man told CCPD the suspects were in a gray sedan. He didn’t know their identity.

No one was injured but the victim’s vehicle was damaged.

Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6920.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.