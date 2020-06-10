Chatham Co. Police seek credit card fraud suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) asks the public for help identifying suspects linked to the use of a stolen credit card.

The CCPD says two men used the stolen credit card to make purchases at various locations throughout Chatham County between May 10 and May 12.

Officials describe the suspects as a slim white male with a beard and an African American male with a bald head and no facial hair.

Surveillance camera captured images of the two men.

Investigators believe the suspects are driving a red four-door Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information should call Chatham County Police at 912-651-4705 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.