Chatham Co. Police seek couple who may have information regarding a Sunday homicide

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department asks the public for help locating two people who may have information about a weekend homicide.

Police say officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Weeping Willow Sunday.

Officials say Andre Cooper, 33, was discovered dead inside the home.

Police say Cooper was murdered.

Detectives are now searching for Kevin Smalls, 30, and Gabriel Pierce, 25, who may have information about the crime.

Police ask that anyone who has information about their whereabouts, or this case, to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

