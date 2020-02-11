Chatham Co Police searches for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Gaylor was last seen leaving a residence around 7 a.m. this morning. He was driving a beige, 2004 Lincoln Town Car with Georgia license tag RRF 8892.

Family members say they have reason to be concerned about Gaylor’s wellbeing.

Officers say they are working to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information about Gaylor’s whereabouts should call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920.