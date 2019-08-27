Chatham Co. Police search for person of interest linked to boat thefts

Anyone with information on the thefts or the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Cpl. Blackburn at 912-353-1004.

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol is looking for a person of interest in connection with a theft at the Wyld Dock Bar.

Investigators released a photo of the person of interest. The man in the photo is a person of interest in thefts not only at the Wyld Dock Bar, but also other areas around the county. Investigators are currently looking into the thefts of boats, equipment, and other items.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Cpl. Blackburn at 912-353-1004.

