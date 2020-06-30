Chatham Co. police search for missing man in need of medication

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

CCPD says 37-year-old Brian Joshua was last seen on June 15. He has a medical condition and is without his medication.

Joshua was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and work boots. CCPD says he is 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He is known to frequent the Bay Street area.

Anyone with information about Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6920.