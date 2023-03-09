CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is hoping the public can help track down two persons of interest.

Police say that the people that they’re searching for may have knowledge about a shoplifting incident that happened at the Publix at 4217 US HWY 80 on March 5.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717, or send a tip through the new CCPD App or the department’s online tip form.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.