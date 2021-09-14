Chatham Co. Police: Runaway teen may be heading to Jacksonville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen in the Dutch Island area Monday.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), 15-year-old Xoe Hayes may be traveling to Jacksonville, Florida.

She was last seen Monday evening near Buccaneer Bend.

Xoe is described as 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. A clothing description was not provided by police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6500 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.