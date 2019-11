CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Chatham County Police, a man who was shot multiple times on Nov. 7 at the corner of Leghorn and DuPont Streets has died from his wounds.

Police say Daron Markese Swan, 20, died Tuesday, Nov. 19 at a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.