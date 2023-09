SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is on the scene of a shooting in the Bismark and LaRoche Ave. area.

Police say the shooting took place just before 8:00 p.m.

According to investigators, an adult male was transported to the hospital, but the severity of his injuries is currently unknown.

CCPD tells us it’s unclear whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

Expect more police presence in the area as officers continue to investigate the scene.