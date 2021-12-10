Chatham Co. Police investigate road rage incident, driver shot in the face

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) investigates a Friday morning road rage incident where a truck driver was shot in the face with what is believed to be a BB gun.

CCPD says the incident happened along I-95 Southbound.

Police say a truck driver reported at 6:30 a.m. that he had been shot in the face by the driver of a blue Ford Focus.

The driver claims the Ford Focus he had passed earlier caught up with him. The driver hung out of the window and fired his weapon striking the truck driver in the face.

The victim pulled over at the Love’s Truck Stop in Richmond Hill and called 9-1-1.

Based on the victim’s injuries, police believed the weapon may have been a BB gun.

EMS treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are now searching for a blue Ford Focus driven by a black male with cornrows.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on I-95.

CCPD asks anyone with information about this incident to call police or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.