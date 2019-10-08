Chatham Co. Police instituting new protocol to assist domestic violence victims

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announced Tuesday the department plans to institute new measures to help better serve domestic violence victims.

The department is implementing a protocol designed to help identify the most at-risk victims of domestic violence, and take immediate action to help ensure their safety. Chatham Co. Police say the change comes after several months of study and preparation.

Officers will now ask domestic violence victims a series of questions known as a lethality assessment. The department says the assessment can help determine how at-risk the victim is for escalating, and potentially fatal, violence. In cases where the risk is deemed great, victims will have the opportunity to be transported by a Chatham County Police officer to a Safe Shelter where they will immediately receive assistance and a place to stay.

Training will be conducted for all patrol officers on when and how the questionnaire should be used, and what results require immediate action.

