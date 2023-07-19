CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man this evening.

According to police, Genaro Sosa was last seen on Saturday, July 15 after he went to the La Guana Lupana grocery store on Ogeechee Road. Sosa never returned home.

Genaro Sosa is 5’7”, 175 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes. He last wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt, and black tennis shoes. He has a black eye and a small cut on his chin.

Police say that Sosa was involved in a car accident on July 5, 2023, and his family is concerned that injuries from the wreck may be a contributing factor in his disappearance.

If you have any information, please call the Chatham County Police Department at (912) 652-6920.