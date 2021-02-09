Chatham Co. Police Department partners with fraternity to better serve Black communities

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) took pen to paper Tuesday to solidify a partnership with Phi Beta Sigma Incorporated’s Tau Beta Sigma Chapter.

Through a memorandum of understanding, they’re hoping to foster trust between law enforcement and African American communities.

Historically, Black communities have reason to distrust law enforcement, but Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley wants to re-write that script.

“It’s important, you have to be intentional about it and you have to continue with it,” said Hadley, “it shouldn’t be reactive to an event.”

At the center of Hadley’s efforts is the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The organization was founded in 1914 by three African American men at Howard University.

The Savannah chapter has more than 75 members. Jadon Whipple, a Chatham County police officer, serves as the first vice president.

“I think it will give the community as well as the police officers a chance to sit down and have some meaningful conversations,” said Whipple, “so that we can better understand each other as individuals because at the same time we are all human.”

Whipple hopes to bond over shared humanity, find common ground and break down barriers that can often lead to hostile encounters.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to resolve some of those issues that we are having within these communities, not only in Chatham County but around the world,” said Whipple.

In 2019, CCPD put some of its officers through diversity training. Hadley says this partnership is just a continuation of that mission.

“Aren’t we all better served by good conversations and good relationships around difficult topics?” remarked Hadley. “So that’s what I hope for, that’s my expectation.”

Phi Beta Sigma says they’ll hold monthly events and meetings with the police department so the community can really see the benefit of this partnership.