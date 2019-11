SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Tuesday Chatham County Police announced detectives have charged a man in connection with a series of thefts from a local restaurant.

Jimmie Robert Graham, III faces charges including two counts of felony theft by taking and one count of felony burglary in the second degree.

According to police, those charges are linked to a series of incidents at the WYLD, located at 2740 Livingston Avenue.

Graham is currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.