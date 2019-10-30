Chatham Co. Police catch armed suspect hiding in vehicle

Newman Everette Tryon, 36

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announcing the arrest Newman Everette Tryon, 36 on charges of entering an auto, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, loitering or prowling, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police, an officer on patrol Wednesday morning saw brake lights come on in the lot of a closed business. When officers investigated, they found Tryon lying on the floorboard of a van parked on the lot. Police say Tryon was armed with a gun and knife, and was wearing a black cap and a black bandanna over his mouth and nose.

According to Chatham Co. Police, Tryon was on felony probation for a drug offence, and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

